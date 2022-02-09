CVS Health Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.31 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $0.97 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 billion or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $76.60 billion from $69.55 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.31 Bln. vs. $0.97 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $76.60 Bln vs. $69.55 Bln last year.

