CVS Health Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CVS Health Corp. (CVS):

Earnings: $2.26 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.41 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.75 in Q3 vs. -$2.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 billion or $2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.13 per share Revenue: $89.76 billion in Q3 vs. $81.16 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.70

