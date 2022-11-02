CVS Health Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CVS Health Corp. (CVS):

Earnings: -$3.42 billion in Q3 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.60 in Q3 vs. $1.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.99 per share Revenue: $81.16 billion in Q3 vs. $73.79 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 to $8.65

