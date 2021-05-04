CVS Health Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.22 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.70 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $69.10 billion from $66.76 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.70 Bln. vs. $2.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.04 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $69.10 Bln vs. $66.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.56 to $7.68

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.