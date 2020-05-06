CVS Health Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
RTTNews
(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.50 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $66.76 billion from $61.65 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.50 Bln. vs. $2.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q1): $66.76 Bln vs. $61.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.04 to $7.17

