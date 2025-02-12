CVS Health Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.644 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $2.046 billion, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.506 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $97.710 billion from $93.813 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.644 Bln. vs. $2.046 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $97.710 Bln vs. $93.813 Bln last year.

