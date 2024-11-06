CVS Health Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $2.261 billion, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.369 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $95.43 billion from $89.76 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $87 Mln. vs. $2.261 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $95.43 Bln vs. $89.76 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.