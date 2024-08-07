CVS Health Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.770 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $1.901 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.306 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $91.234 billion from $88.921 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.770 Bln. vs. $1.901 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $91.234 Bln vs. $88.921 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 to $6.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.