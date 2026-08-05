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CVS Health Corp. Q2 Income Rises

August 05, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.979 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $1.021 billion, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.324 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $106.096 billion from $98.915 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.979 Bln. vs. $1.021 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.31 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $106.096 Bln vs. $98.915 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.90 To $ 8.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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