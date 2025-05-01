CVS Health Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.779 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $1.113 billion, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.844 billion or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $94.588 billion from $88.437 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.779 Bln. vs. $1.113 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $94.588 Bln vs. $88.437 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.20

