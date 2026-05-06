CVS Health Corp. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.943 billion, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $1.779 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.292 billion or $2.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $100.426 billion from $94.588 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.943 Bln. vs. $1.779 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $100.426 Bln vs. $94.588 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.30 To $ 7.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 405.0 B

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