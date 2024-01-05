News & Insights

CVS Health Confirms Tom Cowhey As New CFO

January 05, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) announced Friday that Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and interim CFO, Tom Cowhey, has been formally appointed the company's next CFO.

Cowhey succeeds Shawn Guertin, who will be stepping down from his roles due to family health reasons and will remain on personal leave and will leave the company on May 31, 2024.

Cowhey joined CVS Health in February of 2022. He previously served as CFO of Surgery Partners Inc., and before that spent more than a decade at Aetna in various strategy and finance roles.

Since joining CVS Health, he has overseen investor relations, corporate development, treasury, and finance operations, working closely with Lynch and the Executive Leadership Team to manage the company's overall financial strategy.

The company also said CEO of Oak Street Health and interim lead of Health Care Delivery, Mike Pykosz, has been formally appointed President of Health Care Delivery.

