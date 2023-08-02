CVS Health Confirms FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) on Thursday lowered its earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while confirming annual adjusted earnings outlook.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.53 to $6.75 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.50 to $8.70 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.12 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.50 to $8.70 per share.

On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.59 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

