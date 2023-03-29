Markets
CVS

CVS Health Completes $8 Bln Signify Health Acquisition

March 29, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS), a healthcare provider, announced Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of Signify Health (SGFY), a technology and services company. Under the deal terms, each Signify Health stock is being exchanged for $30.50 in cash, representing a total transaction value of around $8 billion.

CVS Health funded the deal price with existing cash and available resources.

Following the deal, Kyle Armbrester will continue to lead Signify Health, which brings clinicians into the home to identify chronic conditions. Signify has a network of more than 10,000 clinicians in all 50 states, who spend an average of 2.5 times longer with a member during home visits than an average visit with a primary care provider.

The combined company is expected to deliver a superior health care experience and drive improved health outcomes. It will work to improve care delivery capabilities, lower costs, improve levels of engagement and enable broad access to high-quality care, especially for Medicare Advantage customers.

CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch, said, "Our expanded capabilities will bring us closer to the consumer as we continue to redefine how people access and experience care that is more affordable, convenient and connected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.