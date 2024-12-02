News & Insights

Markets
CVS

CVS Health Commences Cash Tender Offers

December 02, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Monday announced the commencement of cash tender offers for any and all of its 4.100 percent Senior Notes due 2025, and several other series of notes issued by its wholly owned subsidiary Aetna Inc.

With the move, the company intends to reduce its debts, and improve its financial stability.

The total purchase price for these notes, excluding accrued interest, will not exceed $2 billion.

The company will finance the purchases with proceeds from a future issuance of subordinated debt securities.

Currently, CVS Health's stock is moving down 1.47 percent, to $58.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.