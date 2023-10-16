CVS Health CFO Shawn Guertin To Take Leave Of Absence; Names Tom Cowhey Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and President of Health Services Shawn Guertin will take a leave of absence due to unforeseen family health reasons.

Tom Cowhey, the current senior vice president of corporate finance, has been appointed as the interim finance chief of the company, effective immediately.

Mike Pykosz, the chief executive of Oak Street Health, has been named the interim president of the health services.

Cowhey joined CVS Health in February of 2022 and was the chief executive of Surgery Partners Inc. previously.

Pykosz joined CVS Health following the acquisition of Oak Street Health on May 2, and during his time with the company, has focused on continuing to run the Oak Street business.

CVS Health will continue to publish its third quarter results on November 1 as previously announced.

In pre-market activity, CVS Health shares are trading at $72.98, up 2.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.

