CVS Health Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CVS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.60, changing hands as high as $100.44 per share. CVS Health Corporation shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVS's low point in its 52 week range is $79.335 per share, with $111.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.83. The CVS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.