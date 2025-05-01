CVS Health Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, CVS Health (CVS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.23 to $4.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.20 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.58 to $4.83 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.00 per share.

On average, 27 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.91 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the outlook reflects strong performance across each of its businesses, while maintaining a cautious view for the remainder of the year in light of continued elevated cost trends and the potential for macro headwinds.

