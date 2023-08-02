News & Insights

CVS Health beats quarterly profit estimates on PBM unit strength

August 02, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its pharmacy benefit management unit and lower-than-expected medical costs in its health insurance business.

CVS has been focusing on the integration of healthcare services business Signify and primary-care provider Oak Street to broaden the scope of its offerings. It completed their acquisition earlier this year.

The company said it recorded $496 million in pre-tax charges related to a restructuring program it started during the quarter.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $2.21 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $2.11 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

