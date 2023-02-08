US Markets
CVS

CVS Health beats quarterly profit estimates on lower medical costs

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 08, 2023 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - CVS Health CVS.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as a decline in hospitalizations from COVID-19 helped bring down medical costs at its Aetna insurance business.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.99 per share, above estimates of $1.92 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CVS reaffirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast of between $8.70 and $8.90 per share.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.