CVS Health announces Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness leadership appointments

CVS Health (CVS) announced that Len Shankman will be president, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, reporting to Prem Shah, group president, CVS Health. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Lucille Accetta, RPh, MPH, MBA as chief pharmacy officer, also reporting to Shah. Both appointments are effective immediately.

