CVS Health announces Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness leadership appointments

CVS Health (CVS) announced that Len Shankman will be president, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, reporting to Prem Shah, group president, CVS Health. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Lucille Accetta, RPh, MPH, MBA as chief pharmacy officer, also reporting to Shah. Both appointments are effective immediately.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CVS:
- Deutsche upgrades CVS to Buy with earnings, valuation at trough
- CVS Health upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
- RBC sees little cause for concern over CMS’ proposed part D GLP-1 coverage rule
- CVS Health price target raised to $80 from $73 at TD Cowen
- CVS Health price target lowered to $64 from $72 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.