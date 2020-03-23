CVS Health Announces Benefits For Employees - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) said the company is awarding bonuses, in a range of $150 to $500, to pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees.

Larry Merlo, CEO, CVS Health, stated: "As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we're taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times."

To address the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS also plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. The company will utilize a technology-enabled hiring process that includes virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts.

