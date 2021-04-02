CVS Health Administers More Than 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

(RTTNews) - CVS Health said it has administered more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in about 2,000 stores across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Walgreens said Wednesday that it administered more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccinations including 4 million in March, and provided about 5 million COVID-19 tests.

CVS noted that it has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month.

Black, Hispanic, and Native American individuals represent 34% of all in-store vaccine appointments, CVS said, a 12% increase its stores' baseline community representation for those groups.

Black people had reportedly received fewer initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine due to few sites in neighborhoods of color and lack of community outreach.

According to CVS, COVID-19 testing appointments continue to be available at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, with the company having administered more than 15 million tests to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.