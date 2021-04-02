Markets
CVS

CVS Health Administers More Than 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

(RTTNews) - CVS Health said it has administered more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in about 2,000 stores across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Walgreens said Wednesday that it administered more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccinations including 4 million in March, and provided about 5 million COVID-19 tests.

CVS noted that it has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month.

Black, Hispanic, and Native American individuals represent 34% of all in-store vaccine appointments, CVS said, a 12% increase its stores' baseline community representation for those groups.

Black people had reportedly received fewer initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine due to few sites in neighborhoods of color and lack of community outreach.

According to CVS, COVID-19 testing appointments continue to be available at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, with the company having administered more than 15 million tests to date.

