CVS Health Adds 77 Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites In Florida

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. has expanded its COVID-19 testing program by opening 77 drive-thru test sites in Florida.

The opening of these new test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations on Friday adds to the 221 locations previously opened by CVS Health in Florida. With this, the health care provider now has 298 COVID-19 drive-thru test sites across Florida.

However, Florida is seeing a declining trend in the number of new coronavirus cases in recent days, as per Johns Hopkins University's data. The number of daily coronavirus cases has come down to just one third of the daily cases seen about a week ago.

Including the new test sites, CVS Health has opened more than 1,900 COVID-19 testing locations across the U.S. since May and expanded its overall testing capacity.

The healthcare company has also added independent third-party laboratory partners to help reduce the lab turnaround time for the delivery of test results. The majority of test results across the country will generally be available within 2 to 5 days.

The self-swab tests will be available at no cost to patients and will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria as well as state and age guidelines. Patients must register online in advance to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at some stores, where they will receive a test kit as well as instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

However, CVS Health noted that testing will not take place inside any of its retail locations. CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

CVS Health started its COVID-19 testing program in March by opening a pilot site outside a CVS pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. In late May, the company said it has opened a total of 1,000 COVID-19 test sites across more than 30 states and Washington, D.C.

