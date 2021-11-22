CVS Health: Undervalued with a New Retail Strategy

CVS Health (CVS) is an American pharmacy chain with additional offerings in health care insurance benefits. I am bullish on the stock. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Closing Down 300 Pharmacy Outlets

Between Q3 2020 and Q3 2021, CVS' pharmacy sales to CapEx comparison has been quite respectable, as year-over-year sales grew by 9.2% while CapEx decreased by 11.1%.

Although the data shows signs of progress, CVS thinks it can amplify its financial efficiency even more and has decided to close down 300 store locations over a three-year horizon.

The reason for this decision is to reduce operating costs and amplify sales via digitalization after using the lockdown as a trial in which it found no error. It will be necessary for CVS to sustain its in-store presence in certain locations, but with online sales outgrowing in-store sales in other areas, the broader decision seems like a no-brainer.

Insurance Segment

The insurance segment, which caters to lower and medium-income households, is a significant value add as an integration play.

CVS Health's membership rose by 1.7% year-over-year, led by a 9.5% government increase. Total revenue subsequently increased by 9.5%, and adjusted operating income increased by 2.4%.

A slightly concerning matter is the 180 basis point increase in CVS's medical benefit ratio (85.8%), sending it over the efficient frontier of 85%. I think this remains a temporary issue as the ratio's increase has primarily been due to investment reasons rather than a lack of efficiency.

Adding substance to the argument would be the fact that CVS anticipates the ratio to retrace to 84.7% for the fiscal year.

Valuation and Dividends

CVS is undervalued relative to its peers. The company is trading at a PE discount of 50.7%, and its stock price is currently lagging sales growth by 2.3x.

Additionally, dividends remain attractive. A forward yield of 2.15% is accompanied by the prospect of dividend payout growth, as the firm's cash payout ratio is currently 35.3% below its five-year average.

Wall Street's Take

The majority of Wall Street remains adamant that CVS stock is set for a bull run. The company has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 14 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average CVS price target of $108.94 implies 15.7% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

CVS is streamlining its retail business model in tandem with improving its insurance segment, which could further bolster operating income. The stock is undervalued, and surplus dividend payout capacity remains in play.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens had a long position in CVS.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.