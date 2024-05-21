News & Insights

CVS Group Shifts Focus, Sells Off Loss-Making Units

May 21, 2024 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CVS Group plc (GB:CVSG) has released an update.

CVS Group plc, a UK veterinary services provider, has announced the sale of its underperforming operations in the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland to Global Veterinary Excellence Limited, owned by ex-director James Cahill. The divestiture is part of a strategic shift to concentrate on growth opportunities in the UK and Australian markets, and is expected to alleviate the financial burden on CVS, enabling better allocation of capital and management resources towards expansion goals.

