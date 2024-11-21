CVS Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

CVS Group plc (GB:CVSG) has released an update.

CVS Group plc has reported that Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV has crossed a 4.146% threshold in voting rights following an acquisition or disposal. This development underscores the dynamic movements in shareholder positions, which could influence the company’s strategic decisions going forward.

