CVS Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

CVS Group plc (GB:CVSG) has released an update.

CVS Group plc has reported that Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV has crossed a 4.146% threshold in voting rights following an acquisition or disposal. This development underscores the dynamic movements in shareholder positions, which could influence the company’s strategic decisions going forward.

