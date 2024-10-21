CVS Group Announces AGM Amid Veterinary Service Expansion

CVS Group plc (GB:CVSG) has released an update.

CVS Group plc, a leading veterinary services provider in the UK and Australia, has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 20, 2024, in London. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance as the company highlights its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality veterinary care across its 460 practices. The Group, which employs approximately 9,000 people, continues to expand its integrated services including laboratories, crematoria, and online retail.

