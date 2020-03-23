CVS Giving Frontline Workers Bonuses, Hiring 50,000 to Meet COVID-19 Needs

As it works to keep its drugstores open and staffed amid the coronavirus pandemic, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is rewarding the employees who make that possible with bonuses of $150 to $500. Pharmacists, healthcare professionals, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees will be eligible for the bonuses.

CVS also announced plans to offer some paid sick time to its part-time employees, who didn't previously accrue sick time like their full-time colleagues. The company will also give 14 days of paid leave to any employee who tests positive for the virus or needs to self-quarantine due to potential exposure.

To help those employees with dependent-care needs, the company will cover 25 days of child or elder/adult care through the Bright Horizons network of providers.

"The health and wellbeing of our colleagues has always come first. We've been working around the clock to increase availability of supplies and update protocols to ensure our stores are safe for colleagues and customers alike," said President and CEO Larry Merlo in a statement.

Image Source: CVS Health

To meet its now-higher staffing needs, CVS plans to hire 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary employees across the country -- from store associates to home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals. To reduce potential exposure from in-person contact, CVS plans to hold virtual job fairs and interviews. And, to bolster its search for new employees, the company plans to reach out to its clients, such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Marriott International, that have recently had to furlough large numbers of workers.

10 stocks we like better than CVS Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CVS Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Brian Orelli has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.