CVS forecasts higher profit for 2023

November 02, 2022 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Wednesday forecast its adjusted profit to be in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share in 2023.

This is higher than the new adjusted earnings forecast of $8.55 to $8.65 per share for this year.

