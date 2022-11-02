CVS forecasts higher profit for 2023

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N on Wednesday forecast its adjusted profit to be in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share in 2023.

This is higher than the new adjusted earnings forecast of $8.55 to $8.65 per share for this year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

