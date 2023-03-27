US Markets
CVS expects to close $8 bln Signify deal this week

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 27, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CVS.N said on Monday it expects to complete its acquisition of healthcare services company Signify Health SGFY.N this week, subject to certain conditions, potentially ending months of antitrust scrutiny on the $8 billion deal.

CVS' potential acquisitions of two healthcare service providers Signify and Oak Street Health OSH.N, along with other such deals, have been facing increasing scrutiny over their impact on cost of healthcare in the United States.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to review healthcare conglomerate CVS' $9.5-billion acquisition of Oak Street as well as other merger deals in the sector.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

