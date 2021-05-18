CVS appoints Shawn Guertin as CFO, replacing Eva Boratto

May 18 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain operator CVS Health CVS.N said on Tuesday it had appointed Shawn Guertin as chief financial officer, succeeding Eva Boratto who is leaving the company after 11 years.

