CVS appoints Shawn Guertin as CFO, replacing Eva Boratto

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 18 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain operator CVS Health CVS.N said on Tuesday it had appointed Shawn Guertin as chief financial officer, succeeding Eva Boratto who is leaving the company after 11 years.

