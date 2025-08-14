CVS Advances Digital Efforts to Simplify Healthcare Experience

This year, CVS Health CVS has committed to investing $20 billion in technology over the next decade to address the widely discussed interoperability challenge in the U.S. healthcare system. The concept hinges on the idea that all different parts of the system interact with each other, ideally through a single patient record, regardless of company brand. CVS plans to build an open platform that gives seamless access to payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies and digital health tools.

The company has now joined more than 60 healthcare and technology companies — including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google and OpenAI — supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) Health Tech Ecosystem initiative, which was announced at a White House event on July 30. Tony Ambrozie, CVS Health’s senior vice president, called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform health care. He stated that the way the private sector and government collaborate on this will be vital to creating a healthcare system that truly serves patients.

Last month, Aetna introduced its new digital offering called Aetna Care Paths, available to members through the Aetna Health app. This technology makes it easier for members by giving clear information about procedures and benefits that may be encountered and tailored care recommendations — all in one place. Aetna Care Paths marks a shift from the typical transactional approach to health care most insurance companies take to a more journey-based and holistic style of care.

Other new Aetna technology upgrades include personalized cost tracking tools that let members see their in-network and out-of-network spending, monitor deductibles and easily access the related claims to better manage expenses. There is also a solution that more accurately identifies providers accepting new patients, rather than only relying on provider updates. Another AI solution matches digitally submitted claims with existing ones, helping members understand what they may owe.

How CVS Rivals UNH and WMT Stack Up

UnitedHealth Group UNH is also helping advance the next generation of digital health care, including applying its core competencies in clinical delivery, technology, and data and analytics, investing in practical solutions and building a digital health care workforce deeply committed to consumer and health care provider needs. According to The Wall Street Journal, UNH now has a thousand AI applications in production, spanning across the company’s insurance, health delivery and pharmacy units, transcribing conversations from clinician visits, summarizing data, helping process claims and powering customer-facing chatbots.

Last year, Walmart WMT unveiled its strategy to accelerate Adaptive Retail, the new era of retail defined by profoundly personal experiences that bring shopping to customers in exactly the ways they want and need.The company is leveraging proprietary AI, Generative AI, Augmented Reality and Immersive Commerce platforms to create hyper-personalized, convenient and engaging shopping experiences across Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, apps and other virtual environments.

CVS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, CVS Health shares have risen 46.8% against the industry’s 4% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CVS shares are trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.21, lower than the 0.39 industry average. The stock sits with a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analyst estimates for the company’s 2025 and 2026 earnings are showing a bullish trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CVS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.