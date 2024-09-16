CVRX Stock Gains on Unveiling of Barostim's Positive Study Data

CVRx CVRX recently announced the publication of new data supporting its Barostim technology for treating heart failure. The data was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Heart Failure.

The publication builds on the data from the BeAT-HF trial published in 2024 in the European Journal of Heart Failure, demonstrating the long-term sustained symptomatic benefits of Barostim in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.

Shares of CVRX gained 3.2% on Friday on the announcement of the publication of the new data.

More on CVRX’s New Study Data

Barostim technology stimulates baroreceptors located in the carotid artery wall with electrical pulses. The body's baroreflex is triggered by the pulses, which cause the heart to respond. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the United States. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area.

Barostim was used in conjunction with guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) by the study participants. Comparing GDMT alone with a range of physical and psychological indicators, the participants reported feeling noticeably better. The capacity to work around the house, sleep and exercise all significantly improved as a result. Recipients reported feeling less depressed after taking Barostim. Physical measures included reduced breathing difficulties, discomfort and exhaustion and improved mobility and capacity to carry out daily tasks.

The published data showcased the durable improvements up to 24 months in the individual components of the Minnesota Living with Heart Failure and EuroQual-5D quality of life measures. The CVRx management believes that this analysis of the long-term BeAT-HF data will support the shared decision-making of patients and physicians when considering Barostim therapy.

Favorable Industry Prospects for CRVX

Per a report by Coherent Market Insights, the global cardiac implant market size was estimated to be $37.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the 2022-2030 period.

Given the market potential, CVRX’s Barostim technologies’ positive study is likely to increase its demand and provide a boost to the company’s business.

Price Performance of CVRX Stock

In the past six months, CVRX’s shares have plunged 62% against the industry’s 2.1% growth. The S&P 500 has increased 9.2% in the same time frame.



CVRX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CVRX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service UHS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and ABM Industries ABM. While Universal Health Service currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.58%.

The company has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% growth so far this year.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%.

The company’s shares have gained 3.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 24.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.

