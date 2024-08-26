CVRx Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CVRx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 18.29% from the previous average price target of $16.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CVRx is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Takkinen Lake Street Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $15.00 $23.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $12.00 $18.00

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CVRx

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CVRx's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.28% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -118.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -23.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVRx's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CVRx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

