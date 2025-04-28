$CVRX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVRX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,163,265 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CVRX:
$CVRX Insider Trading Activity
$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL VERRASTRO (CHIEF MKTG & STRAT OFFICER) sold 1,430 shares for an estimated $19,416
$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 622,370 shares (+10520.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,885,427
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 371,964 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,712,783
- NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 344,459 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,364,295
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 265,990 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,370,093
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 238,277 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,018,969
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC added 190,844 shares (+47.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,417,993
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 162,233 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,055,492
$CVRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
