$CVRX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 28, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$CVRX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,163,265 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $CVRX:

$CVRX Insider Trading Activity

$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL VERRASTRO (CHIEF MKTG & STRAT OFFICER) sold 1,430 shares for an estimated $19,416

$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

