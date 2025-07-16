$CVRX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVRX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,917,137 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CVRX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CVRX stock page):
$CVRX Insider Trading Activity
$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRK G. NIELSEN has made 4 purchases buying 198,779 shares for an estimated $1,037,141 and 0 sales.
- KEVIN HYKES (PRES & CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,200
- MUDIT K. JAIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,650 shares for an estimated $7,774 and 0 sales.
$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 503,327 shares (-80.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,155,689
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 396,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,852,411
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 308,348 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,771,096
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 255,043 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,119,175
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 209,252 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,559,151
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 97,209 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,188,866
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 91,761 shares (+165.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,122,237
$CVRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
$CVRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVRX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025
- Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025
- Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025
- William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $18.0 on 04/08/2025
