$CVRX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CVRX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,917,137 of trading volume.

$CVRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CVRX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CVRX stock page ):

$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK G. NIELSEN has made 4 purchases buying 198,779 shares for an estimated $1,037,141 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN HYKES (PRES & CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,200

MUDIT K. JAIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,650 shares for an estimated $7,774 and 0 sales.

$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

$CVRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVRX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $18.0 on 04/08/2025

