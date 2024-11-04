News & Insights

CVRx price target raised to $19 from $15 at Lake Street

November 04, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Lake Street analyst Frank Takkinen raised the firm’s price target on CVRx (CVRX) to $19 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after CMS the finalized outpatient prospective payment systems, or OPPS, and $45,000 reimbursement in the outpatient setting for 2025 was confirmed. CMS recategorized Barostim into APC 1580 – a temp code – and reimburses at $45,000 for 2025, notes the analyst, who calls this “a significant positive given it will allow CVRX to grow unencumbered by unfavorable reimbursement dynamics.”

