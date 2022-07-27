CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 62% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

CVRx wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, CVRx increased its revenue by 98%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 62%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CVRX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

Take a more thorough look at CVRx's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

CVRx shareholders are down 62% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 27%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CVRx better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CVRx you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

