CVRx, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025, with Conference Call to Follow

CVRx plans to release Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
CVRx, Inc., a medical device company specializing in neuromodulation solutions for cardiovascular diseases, announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on August 4, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results, which will be accessible via a live webcast on their investor relations page. CVRx is known for its Barostim device, the first FDA-approved neuromodulation technology aimed at improving symptoms in heart failure patients by delivering electrical pulses to carotid artery baroreceptors. The device has received various regulatory approvals and is recognized for its innovative approach to therapy in heart failure and resistant hypertension.
Potential Positives
- CVRx plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.
- The company is hosting a conference call to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders.
- CVRx's Barostim device is the first FDA-approved neuromodulation technology for heart failure, highlighting the company's leadership in innovative medical solutions.
- Barostim's designation as an FDA Breakthrough Device and its compliance with EU regulations demonstrate regulatory confidence in the product's efficacy and safety.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will CVRx announce its second quarter 2025 results?
CVRx plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, after market close.
How can I join the CVRx conference call?
To join the conference call, dial 1-800-445-7795 for U.S. callers or 1-785-424-1699 for international callers, about ten minutes before 4:30pm ET.
Where can I watch the CVRx investor call online?
A live webcast of the investor call will be available on CVRx's investor relations page at ir.cvrx.com.
What is Barostim and its purpose?
Barostim is an FDA-approved device that uses neuromodulation to improve symptoms in heart failure patients by restoring autonomic nervous system balance.
How can I learn more about CVRx's products?
For more information about CVRx and its products like Barostim, visit their official website at www.cvrx.com.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CVRX Insider Trading Activity
$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRK G. NIELSEN has made 4 purchases buying 198,779 shares for an estimated $1,037,141 and 0 sales.
- KEVIN HYKES (PRES & CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,200
- MUDIT K. JAIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,650 shares for an estimated $7,774 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 503,327 shares (-80.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,155,689
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 396,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,852,411
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 308,348 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,771,096
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 255,043 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,119,175
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 209,252 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,559,151
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 97,209 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,188,866
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 91,761 shares (+165.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,122,237
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CVRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVRX forecast page.
$CVRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVRX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025
- Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025
- Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025
- William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $18.0 on 04/08/2025
Full Release
MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) ("CVRx"), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 4:30pm Eastern Time the same day.
A live webcast of the investor conference call will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at
ir.cvrx.com
. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-800-445-7795 for U.S. callers, or 1-785-424-1699 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Please reference the following conference ID to access the call: CVRXQ225.
About CVRx, Inc.
CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.
Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0501
ir@cvrx.com
Media Contact:
Emily Meyers
CVRx, Inc.
763-416-2853
emeyers@cvrx.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
