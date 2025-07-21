CVRx, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025, with Conference Call to Follow

CVRx plans to release Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

CVRx, Inc., a medical device company specializing in neuromodulation solutions for cardiovascular diseases, announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on August 4, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results, which will be accessible via a live webcast on their investor relations page. CVRx is known for its Barostim device, the first FDA-approved neuromodulation technology aimed at improving symptoms in heart failure patients by delivering electrical pulses to carotid artery baroreceptors. The device has received various regulatory approvals and is recognized for its innovative approach to therapy in heart failure and resistant hypertension.

Potential Positives

CVRx plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders.

CVRx's Barostim device is the first FDA-approved neuromodulation technology for heart failure, highlighting the company's leadership in innovative medical solutions.

Barostim's designation as an FDA Breakthrough Device and its compliance with EU regulations demonstrate regulatory confidence in the product's efficacy and safety.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CVRx announce its second quarter 2025 results?

CVRx plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the CVRx conference call?

To join the conference call, dial 1-800-445-7795 for U.S. callers or 1-785-424-1699 for international callers, about ten minutes before 4:30pm ET.

Where can I watch the CVRx investor call online?

A live webcast of the investor call will be available on CVRx's investor relations page at ir.cvrx.com.

What is Barostim and its purpose?

Barostim is an FDA-approved device that uses neuromodulation to improve symptoms in heart failure patients by restoring autonomic nervous system balance.

How can I learn more about CVRx's products?

For more information about CVRx and its products like Barostim, visit their official website at www.cvrx.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVRX Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CVRX Data Alerts

$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK G. NIELSEN has made 4 purchases buying 198,779 shares for an estimated $1,037,141 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN HYKES (PRES & CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,200

MUDIT K. JAIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,650 shares for an estimated $7,774 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CVRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVRX forecast page.

$CVRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVRX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $18.0 on 04/08/2025

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) ("CVRx"), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 4:30pm Eastern Time the same day.









A live webcast of the investor conference call will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at



ir.cvrx.com



. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-800-445-7795 for U.S. callers, or 1-785-424-1699 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Please reference the following conference ID to access the call: CVRXQ225.











About CVRx, Inc.











CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.









Investor Contact:





Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie





ICR Westwicke





443-213-0501







ir@cvrx.com











Media Contact:





Emily Meyers





CVRx, Inc.





763-416-2853







emeyers@cvrx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.