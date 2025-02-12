CVRx, Inc. Presents New Real-World Evidence Demonstrating Significant Reductions in Hospital Visits After Barostim Implantation at THT Conference 2025

CVRx presented significant real-world evidence of reduced healthcare utilization following Barostim implantation at THT conference.

Quiver AI Summary

CVRx, Inc. announced at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics (THT) conference that new real-world evidence demonstrates significant reductions in hospital visits and length of stay after Barostim implantation, according to a study published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. The study found an 86% reduction in all-cause hospital visits, an 84% reduction in cardiovascular visits, and an 85% reduction in heart failure-related visits following the procedure, based on data from over 1,300 healthcare institutions. Dr. Jacob Abraham highlighted the clinical and economic implications of these findings, supporting the use of Barostim in heart failure treatment. Barostim is a neuromodulation device approved by the FDA aimed at improving heart failure symptoms by enhancing the body's autonomic response.

Potential Positives

Presentation of new real-world evidence at a significant medical conference demonstrates the effectiveness of the Barostim implant in reducing hospital visits and length of stay.

Research findings indicate an 86% reduction in all-cause hospital visits, an 84% reduction in cardiovascular hospital visits, and an 85% reduction in heart-failure hospital visits, showcasing substantial clinical benefits.

Publication of the study in the Journal of Cardiac Failure enhances the credibility and visibility of CVRx and its Barostim device in the medical community.

Endorsement from a recognized medical expert, Dr. Jacob Abraham, underscores the importance of the findings for clinicians and payers, potentially increasing interest and adoption of the Barostim system.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that, despite the promising data from the study, there remains a "clinical and economic burden of heart failure" that is described as "unacceptably high," suggesting ongoing challenges in the effectiveness of heart failure treatments, including their own device.

The reliance on data from a single database (Premier Healthcare Database) for the analysis may raise questions about the generalizability and robustness of the findings presented.

While the study shows significant reductions in healthcare utilization, it does not provide information on the long-term effectiveness or safety of the Barostim device, which may concern potential users and healthcare providers.

FAQ

What was presented at the THT conference in Boston?

CVRx presented new real-world evidence demonstrating significant reductions in hospital visits after Barostim implantation.

How does Barostim affect heart failure treatment?

Barostim significantly reduces hospitalizations and improves quality of life for heart failure patients through neuromodulation.

What are the statistical findings from the Barostim study?

The study showed an 86% reduction in all-cause hospital visits and 85% reduction in heart failure-related visits.

What is the significance of this real-world evidence?

This evidence is crucial for clinicians and payers considering the Barostim device for heart failure patients.

What makes Barostim unique in heart failure therapy?

Barostim is the first FDA-approved medical technology using neuromodulation to improve heart failure symptoms effectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVRX Insider Trading Activity

$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P SLATTERY purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $24,300

PAUL VERRASTRO (CHIEF MKTG & STRAT OFFICER) sold 1,430 shares for an estimated $19,416

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CVRx, Inc





. (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today the presentation of new real-world evidence at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics (THT) conference in Boston. The study demonstrated large and statistically significant reductions in hospital visits (hospitalizations and emergency department visits) and length of stay after Barostim implantation, compared to before. The research was published simultaneously and is available now in the



Journal of Cardiac Failure



.





“Despite contemporary medications, the clinical and economic burden of heart failure remains unacceptably high. This new study showing significant reductions in real-world healthcare utilization associated with the Barostim implant is critically important for clinicians and payers when considering this device for their patients,” said Jacob Abraham, MD, Section Head of Advanced Heart Failure at Providence Heart Institute in Portland, Ore. “While we know Barostim plus medications demonstrates long-term improvements in symptoms and quality of life, we now have compelling real-world evidence supporting a significant reduction in healthcare utilization as well.”





This analysis was performed using data from the Premier Healthcare Database, a large all-payer database including data from more than 1,300 institutions. Three hundred and six (306) Barostim patients were identified in the data set. Comparisons were performed for the 12 months prior to Barostim implant and for an average of almost two years post-implant (1.92±1.87 years). Length of stay was found to be significantly reduced. Hospital visits (hospitalizations and emergency department visits) were categorized as all-cause, cardiovascular, and heart failure related. The analysis found:







86% reduction in all-cause hospital visits (p<0.0001)



86% reduction in all-cause hospital visits (p<0.0001)



84% reduction in cardiovascular hospital visits (p<0.0001)



84% reduction in cardiovascular hospital visits (p<0.0001)



85% reduction in heart-failure hospital visits (p<0.0001)











“Congratulations to Dr. Jacob Abraham and co-authors for this important real-world analysis demonstrating remarkable reductions in healthcare utilization with Barostim,” said Dr. Philip Adamson, Chief Medical Officer of CVRx. “We believe this study adds to the growing and consistent body of evidence supporting the clinical utility of Barostim. This is another example of our commitment to further develop and disseminate a strong pipeline of clinical and economic data supporting the many benefits of this therapy.”







About CVRx, Inc.







CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of the Barostim™ System, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit



www.cvrx.com



.











Media Contact:







Emily Meyers





651.338.6204







emeyers@cvrx.com









Investor Contact:







Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie





ICR Healthcare





443.213.0501







ir@cvrx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.