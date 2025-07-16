CVRx, Inc. Announces Proposed CMS Payment for Barostim Implant Procedure Support

CMS proposed to retain Barostim implant procedure in APC 1580 with a $45,000 outpatient payment, enhancing reimbursement for heart failure treatments.

CVRx, Inc. announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) plans to maintain the Barostim implant procedure within the New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) 1580, which will receive approximately $45,000 for outpatient procedures. CMS is also seeking comments on establishing a Level 6 Neurostimulator APC. This follows recent positive developments including a higher paying MS-DRG for inpatient procedures starting October 1, 2024, and Barostim's transition to Category I CPT codes for physician payments as of January 1, 2026. These updates highlight the clinical value of Barostim in heart failure care. CVRx's President and CEO, Kevin Hykes, expressed appreciation for CMS’s proposal, noting the potential to enhance patient access to Barostim, which employs neuromodulation for heart failure treatment. Barostim is FDA-approved and has EU certification for heart failure and resistant hypertension.

Potential Positives

The proposal by CMS to keep the Barostim implant procedure in APC 1580 with a reimbursement of approximately $45,000 enhances the financial viability of the procedure for outpatient settings.

The transition of Barostim from Category III to Category I CPT codes, effective January 1, 2026, signifies a major improvement in reimbursement potential for physicians.

Recent reimbursement updates illustrate the clinical value of Barostim, reinforcing its position within the heart failure care continuum and supporting potential market adoption and growth.

The FDA Breakthrough Device designation and CE Mark approval for Barostim increases its credibility and market potential in the U.S. and European Economic Area.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on proposed CMS reimbursement rates introduces uncertainty, as the final OPPS rule may differ from the proposed rule, potentially affecting revenue and access to the Barostim implant procedure.

Forward-looking statements indicate risks and uncertainties that could lead to results differing from expected outcomes, highlighting vulnerabilities in the company's strategic plans.

While the announcement includes positive updates, the continuous need for comments on a Level 6 Neurostimulator APC suggests ongoing indecision and potential complications in achieving robust reimbursement frameworks.

FAQ

What is the Barostim implant procedure?

The Barostim implant procedure involves an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to improve heart failure symptoms.

How much will CMS reimburse for the Barostim procedure?

CMS has proposed approximately $45,000 for outpatient Barostim procedures under APC 1580.

When will the final rule for 2026 Medicare OPPS be published?

The final rule for the 2026 Medicare OPPS is expected to be published in November 2025.

What are the recent updates regarding Barostim reimbursement?

Barostim transitioned to a higher MS-DRG for inpatient procedures and Category I CPT codes for physician payments starting January 1, 2026.

What is the significance of the Barostim device in heart failure treatment?

Barostim is the first FDA-approved device that uses neuromodulation to alleviate symptoms in heart failure patients.

$CVRX Insider Trading Activity

$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK G. NIELSEN has made 4 purchases buying 198,779 shares for an estimated $1,037,141 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN HYKES (PRES & CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,200

MUDIT K. JAIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,650 shares for an estimated $7,774 and 0 sales.

$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

$CVRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVRX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $18.0 on 04/08/2025

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed to keep the Barostim implant procedure as part of the New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) 1580, with an associated payment of approximately $45,000 for procedures performed in the outpatient setting. CMS is also soliciting comments about the need for a Level 6 Neurostimulator APC. We expect CMS will publish the 2026 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule in November, which is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026.





This proposal follows two other positive developments in the last nine months relating to reimbursement rates. As of Oct. 1, 2024, Barostim was assigned to a higher paying MS-DRG for inpatient procedures. In that same month it was announced that Barostim will transition from Category III to Category I CPT codes for physician payments as of Jan. 1, 2026. These reimbursement updates underscore the clinical value of Barostim and reinforce its role in the heart failure care continuum.





“We appreciate CMS’ proposal to keep Barostim in APC 1580, ensuring appropriate payment for the Barostim implant procedure,” said Kevin Hykes, President and CEO of CVRx. “These reimbursement updates, along with the favorable proposed payment levels included in the recently released physician fee schedule, allow us to continue our progress toward expanding access to Barostim for patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which we believe will help support its broader market adoption and long-term growth.”







About CVRx, Inc.







CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit



www.cvrx.com



.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements about the proposal to maintain the APC for the Barostim implant procedure and progress toward expanded access to Barostim are forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including the final OPPS rule, which could differ from the proposed rule, following the public comment period, and the actual impact of the APC on actual reimbursement and patient access. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.







Media Contact:







Emily Meyers





CVRx, Inc.





763-416-2853







emeyers@cvrx.com









Investor Contact:







Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie





ICR Healthcare





443-213-0501







ir@cvrx.com





