CVRx, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of CVRx's Q1 2025 financial and operating results indicates the company is maintaining transparency and open communication with investors.

The hosting of a conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing them with insights into its performance and future outlook.

Barostim is highlighted as an innovative product with FDA Breakthrough Device designation, indicating that CVRx is positioned in the market with a unique solution for heart failure patients.

The approval and CE Mark for Barostim in both the U.S. and European markets suggest a broad and expanding market opportunity for CVRx's medical technology.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide forward-looking guidance or projections in the press release may signal uncertainty about future performance.

The absence of specific details on previous quarter results might lead to concerns regarding the company's financial stability and performance trends.

No mention of partnerships, expansions, or innovations could indicate stagnation in growth opportunities for the company.

$CVRX Insider Trading Activity

$CVRX insiders have traded $CVRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL VERRASTRO (CHIEF MKTG & STRAT OFFICER) sold 1,430 shares for an estimated $19,416

$CVRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $CVRX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) ("CVRx"), a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 4:30pm Eastern Time the same day.





A live webcast of the investor conference call will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at



ir.cvrx.com



. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-800-445-7795 for U.S. callers, or 1-785-424-1699 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Please reference the following conference ID to access the call: CVRXQ125.







About CVRx, Inc.







CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.





Investor Contact:





Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie





ICR Westwicke





443-213-0501







ir@cvrx.com







Media Contact:





Emily Meyers





CVRx, Inc.





763-416-2853







emeyers@cvrx.com





