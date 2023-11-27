CVRx (CVRX) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 20.81

The average one-year price target for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) has been revised to 20.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 19.79 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from the latest reported closing price of 20.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVRx. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 35.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVRX is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 12,939K shares. The put/call ratio of CVRX is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,496K shares representing 16.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,371K shares representing 11.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 675K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 22.60% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 501K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 469K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

CVRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVRx, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 2001 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has developed the second-generation BAROSTIM NEO, a minimally invasive implantable system approved for use in heart failure in over 30 countries and approved for use in resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area, Colombia and New Zealand.

