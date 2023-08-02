CVRx (CVRX) Price Target Increased by 10.13% to 22.19

The average one-year price target for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) has been revised to 22.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.13% from the prior estimate of 20.14 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.73% from the latest reported closing price of 17.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVRx. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 20.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVRX is 0.16%, a decrease of 70.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 11,401K shares. The put/call ratio of CVRX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,496K shares representing 16.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,371K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 680K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 494K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 53.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 427K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 58.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 122,550.43% over the last quarter.

CVRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVRx, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 2001 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has developed the second-generation BAROSTIM NEO, a minimally invasive implantable system approved for use in heart failure in over 30 countries and approved for use in resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area, Colombia and New Zealand.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.