CVR Partners, LP (UAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

CVR Partners, LP (UAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 70.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.92, the dividend yield is 14.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UAN was $79.92, representing a -8.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.20 and a 1148.75% increase over the 52 week low of $6.40.

UAN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) and Mosaic Company (MOS). UAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the uan Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

