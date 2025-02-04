CVR Partners, LP Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release and Teleconference

CVR Partners, LP announces fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings release and teleconference details for investors.

CVR Partners, LP, a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results on February 18, 2025, after the market closes. A teleconference to discuss these results will be held on February 19 at 11 a.m. Eastern, which will be accessible through a live webcast on their website. For those wishing to participate via phone, a dial-in number is provided. The earnings release will be available on GlobeNewswire and the company's website. CVR Partners operates facilities in Coffeyville, Kansas, and East Dubuque, Illinois, which produce significant quantities of nitrogen fertilizers used primarily in agriculture.

CVR Partners plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The teleconference call scheduled for Feb. 19 allows for direct engagement with analysts and investors, fostering investor relations.

The availability of a webcast for theearnings calldemonstrates a commitment to accessibility and transparency for stakeholders.

The press release does not provide any specific financial forecasts or projections, which may leave investors uncertain about the company's future performance.

The inclusion of a teleconference that contains forward-looking information suggests potential volatility, which may be a red flag for cautious investors.

There is no mention of any new business initiatives or positive developments, which could indicate stagnation in growth or innovation efforts.

When will CVR Partners announce its 2024 earnings results?

CVR Partners will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results on February 18, 2025.

How can I join the CVR Partnersearnings call

Theearnings callcan be joined by dialing (877) 407-8029 on February 19, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at www.CVRPartners.com.

How long will theearnings callwebcast be available?

Theearnings callwebcast will be archived and accessible for 14 days after the event.

What products does CVR Partners manufacture?

CVR Partners primarily manufactures ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution fertilizer products for agricultural use.

$UAN Insider Trading Activity

$UAN insiders have traded $UAN stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 26 purchases buying 174,192 shares for an estimated $12,413,882 and 0 sales.

$UAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $UAN stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution fertilizer products, plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Partnership also will host a teleconference call on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results.





This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at



www.CVRPartners.com



. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8029. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kcgnk2wr



. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13751233.





CVR Partners’ fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at



www.CVRPartners.com



.







About CVR Partners, LP







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.





For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations:







Richard Roberts





CVR Partners, LP





(281) 207-3205









InvestorRelations@CVRPartners.com











Media Relations:







Brandee Stephens





CVR Partners, LP





(281) 207-3516









MediaRelations@CVRPartners.com







