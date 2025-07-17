CVR Partners, LP Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Teleconference Details

CVR Partners, LP will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 30, followed by a teleconference on July 31.

Quiver AI Summary

CVR Partners, LP, a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on July 30, following the close of trading. A teleconference call to discuss these results will take place on July 31 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, and interested parties can join via a provided dial-in number or through a live webcast available on their Investor Relations website. The earnings news release will be distributed through GlobeNewswire and posted online. CVR Partners operates nitrogen fertilizer production facilities in Coffeyville, Kansas, and East Dubuque, Illinois.

Potential Positives

CVR Partners is set to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results, indicating a commitment to transparency and regular updates to stakeholders.

The upcoming teleconference call to discuss earnings results demonstrates the company's proactive communication strategy with investors and analysts.

The earnings release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire, ensuring wide accessibility and visibility for the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CVR Partners release its second quarter earnings results?

CVR Partners will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on July 30, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the CVR Partnersearnings call

To participate in theearnings call dial (877) 407-8029 on July 31, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I access the webcast of theearnings call

Theearnings callwebcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners' website at www.CVRPartners.com.

Will the earnings webcast be available after the live call?

Yes, the webcast will be archived and available for 14 days after the call.

What products does CVR Partners primarily produce?

CVR Partners primarily produces ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) fertilizers for agricultural use.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UAN Insider Trading Activity

$UAN insiders have traded $UAN stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 26 purchases buying 98,082 shares for an estimated $7,083,942 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $UAN stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solution fertilizer products, plans to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Partnership also will host a teleconference call on Thursday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results.





This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at



www.CVRPartners.com



. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8029. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/my2vkhz8



. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13754876.





CVR Partners’ second quarter 2025 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at



www.CVRPartners.com



.







About CVR Partners, LP







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.





For further information, please contact:











Investor Relations:







Richard Roberts





CVR Partners, LP





(281) 207-3205









InvestorRelations@CVRPartners.com



















Media Relations:







Brandee Stephens





CVR Partners, LP





(281) 207-3516









MediaRelations@CVRPartners.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.