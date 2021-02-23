Stocks
CVI

CVR Energy Tanks 9% On Quarterly Loss; Street Says Hold

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

CVR Energy posted a worse-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, as the petroleum refining company grappled with lower demand for refined products due to the pandemic and a faulty renewable fuel standard program. Shares fell 8.8% in Monday’s extended trading session after closing 7% higher on the day.

CVR Energy (CVI) incurred an adjusted loss of $1.18 per share in 4Q, compared with the $0.72 loss per share estimated by analysts. Net sales generated in the quarter amounted to $1.12 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

The company’s petroleum segment recorded net sales of $1 billion in the quarter, down 33.3% year-over-year. EBITDA was $1 million, down from $142 million in the prior-year period.

CVR Energy said that capital from process improvement projects has been moved to Wynnewood renewable diesel unit project to offset renewable fuel standard impacts and a decline in carbon footprint. (See CVR Energy stock analysis on TipRanks)

CVR Energy CEO Dave Lamp said, “CVR Energy’s 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results were negatively impacted by demand destruction caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

“However, despite continued difficult market conditions driven by narrow crack spreads, tight crude oil differentials and high Renewable Identification Number (RIN) pricing, we exceeded our $50 million target of reducing operating and SG&A expenses year-over-year,” he added.

Following the 4Q results, Citigroup analyst Prashant Rao upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and almost doubled the price target to $31 (26.5% upside potential) from $16. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “The broader market is missing the valuation uplift” which “CVR’s move into renewable diesel presents.”

“The first phase of its Wynnewood project, targeted for a mid-year start-up, is like a low-cost option play to capitalize on a favorable biomass market,” Rao added.

Meanwhile, the Street’s consensus rating on the stock is a Hold. That’s based on 3 Holds, 2 Buys and 1 Sell. Looking ahead, the average analyst price target stands at $24, putting the downside potential at 2% over the next 12 months. Shares have increased more than 45% over the past six months.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in CVR Energy is currently Neutral as 5 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 97,700 shares in the last quarter.

Related News:
NiSource Outperforms 4Q Earnings Estimates, Misses On Revenues
Q2 Holdings’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Street Is Bullish
Shopify’s 4Q Sales Pop 94% As Online Buying Booms; Shares Dip 3.3%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVI

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More