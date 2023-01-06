CVR Energy Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.59, changing hands as high as $32.99 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.83 per share, with $43.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.95.

